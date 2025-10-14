Ambassadors’ reshuffle: Fraser moves to UN post, Byrne Nason to remain in Washington

Martin Fraser has been Ireland’s ambassador in London for the past three years. Photograph: INPHO/ Dan Sheridan

Martin Fraser, the former top civil servant in the Department of the Taoiseach, is to become Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), based in New York.

Mr Fraser, who served as the country’s most senior civil servant for more than a decade, has been Ireland’s ambassador in London for the past three years.

Mr Fraser will be replaced in London by Sonja Hyland, currently the deputy secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s ambassador in Washington, has been granted an extension to her posting. She is seen as essential to relations with US president Donald Trump’s administration.

The moves are part of a wide-ranging reshuffle of Ireland’s ambassadors approved by the Cabinet and due to be announced by the department this afternoon.

