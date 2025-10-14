Politics

Ambassadors’ reshuffle: Fraser moves to UN post, Byrne Nason to remain in Washington

Martin Fraser served as the country’s most senior civil servant for more than a decade

Martin Fraser has been Ireland’s ambassador in London for the past three years. Photograph: INPHO/ Dan Sheridan
Martin Fraser has been Ireland’s ambassador in London for the past three years. Photograph: INPHO/ Dan Sheridan
Pat Leahy
Tue Oct 14 2025 - 14:16

Martin Fraser, the former top civil servant in the Department of the Taoiseach, is to become Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), based in New York.

Mr Fraser, who served as the country’s most senior civil servant for more than a decade, has been Ireland’s ambassador in London for the past three years.

Mr Fraser will be replaced in London by Sonja Hyland, currently the deputy secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s ambassador in Washington, has been granted an extension to her posting. She is seen as essential to relations with US president Donald Trump’s administration.

READ MORE

Brian Leddin: Why I resigned from the Green Party over its backing of Catherine Connolly

Fota Wildlife Park in Cork to close temporarily over suspected bird flu

Photographer describes ‘horrific’ Dublin attack by German soccer supporters

Trump’s wilful optimism generates momentum on one-day victory lap of Middle East

The moves are part of a wide-ranging reshuffle of Ireland’s ambassadors approved by the Cabinet and due to be announced by the department this afternoon.

More to follow.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis

  • Get the Inside Politics newsletter for a behind-the-scenes take on events of the day

Pat Leahy

Pat Leahy

Pat Leahy is Political Editor of The Irish Times