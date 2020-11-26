Coronavirus: 335 new cases and three further deaths

There have been three further deaths from Covid-19 and 335 more cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

It brings to 2,036 the total number of deaths linked to the disease in the Republic and 71,494 the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said a decision on inter-county travel – including to Northern Ireland – will not be made until closer to Christmas.

He confirmed in the Dáil there “certainly will not be a ban on cross-Border travel”, but he said Level 3 does not permit inter-county travel of a non-essential nature.

Mr Varadkar said a decision on inter-county travel would not be decided by the Cabinet on Friday.

He pointed out that under Level 5 and Level 3 inter-county travel, including cross-Border travel for shopping or for visiting friends and relatives, will not be allowed.

Mr Varadkar said that under Level 3 “inter-county travel is allowed for work, education, for essential purposes like a medical appointment or caring for an elderly relative or a child who can’t be cared for by somebody else.

“That does not cover, unfortunately, visiting friends and relatives. It doesn’t cover shopping, it doesn’t cover weekends away.”

He said: “We hope to be in a position to advise people that they can travel between counties including Northern Ireland to visit friends and relatives closer to Christmas but will depend on the epidemiological data then.”

The Tánaiste added “at the moment the rates of Covid are much higher [in the North] than they are here but in two weeks’ time that might look very different because restrictions are being reimposed there.

“And we’ll make a decision on inter county travel including Northern Ireland nearer to Christmas.”

The Tánaiste had introduced the issue of restrictions on cross-Border travel during the Christmas period.

Mr Varadkar told his parliamentary party that cross-Border travel would have to be looked at by the Government given the high level of cases in the North. Mr Varadkar is understood to have requested data from the Department of Health on infection levels in the North.

Mr Varadkar also warned that opening pubs for the Christmas season could increase the number of house parties and the risk of Covid-19 infection in the population.

He questioned the logic that the availability of alcohol in a “controlled” pub setting would reduce the risk of infection and discourage house parties that would otherwise be held.

The Tánaiste said the re-opening of pubs over the Christmas period could, in fact, lead to more house parties and a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.

“Just because people can gather in a pub doesn’t mean that an equal number of home gatherings won’t happen”, he said.

He was speaking in advance of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 to decide on what happens at the end of the six weeks of level 5 restrictions.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said that one way or another alcohol would be consumed over Christmas and responsible publicans would make sure the rules were followed.

“I would say that publicans have generations of experience and are trustworthy,” the Tipperary TD added. He said they knew how to deal with the public and would police their customers and do things the way they should be done.

But the Tanaiste said “it’s very possible that people having spent a few hours or a night in a pub will then retire to somebody’s house and have a party there.

“So I don’t think that this idea that if you open pubs there will be fewer house parties is necessarily true. You might actually end up with the same number or even more and therefore increase risk.”

He insisted that he was sympathetic to the view that the pub is a controlled environment and that people are less likely to interact there than at a house party.

“But we do need to bear in mind that just because people can gather in a pub, doesn’t mean that an equal number of home gatherings won’t happen.”

He also said no decisions had yet been made about restaurants, pubs or hotels. But he said “whatever happens we’ll make sure that financial sports like the employment wage subsidy scheme and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) remain in place for businesses that can’t open”.