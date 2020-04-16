Concerns raised over allegation of lack of social distancing on flight into Dublin

Concerns have been raised about a Ryanair flight carrying almost 200 fruit pickers into the country this week with allegedly no social distancing measures on board.

Their transit to the country has been called into question given ongoing public restrictions relating to Covid-19.

A letter addressed to a Meath councillor, purporting to be from a Ryanair employee, said the chartered flight from Sofia on Monday had 189 passengers.

“There was no social distancing on board, putting all the cabin crew at risk, there was also 200 bags in the hold of the aircraft putting the ground handling agents at risk,” the letter claimed.

“I find this quite unsettling for myself and all my work colleagues as it’s putting us at risk and [causing] extra stress which we should not have to deal with it during this time of Covid-19.”

When contacted by The Irish Times, Ryanair said it ran a charter flight for a private company but when asked did not comment on the allegations of a lack of social distancing on board. It said, however it “complied with all regulations set out by EASA [the European Union Aviation Safety Agency] and WHO [World Health Organisation] on these special flights.”

The flight also prompted political reaction. Alan Lawes, the independent councillor who was contacted by the staff member, said putting 189 people onto a plane was concerning.

Meath TD and Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín said he had raised the issue of imported labour and the safety measures around it with Government.

“It does not make any sense that in the teeth of an global pandemic when you or I cannot travel 3km down the road, when we will have one million people on State welfare that an empty Ryanair flight was sent to Sofia Bulgaria and returned home with 187 workers holding letters to pick fruit in North Dublin,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

In recent weeks, passengers landing at Dublin Airport have been met by HSE staff advising them of the need to obey a 14-day period of restricted movement.

North Dublin fruit producer Keelings issued a statement about the employment by them of skilled horticultural staff from Bulgaria, but did not comment on the number or when they arrived.

Adequate staffing

“It is essential that we have adequate staffing on the farm to pick crops quickly as they ripen, or we risk shortages in the market,” it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The well-known farm was established in 1926 to supply Dublin markets. It has employed Bulgarian workers over previous seasons.

“Across our entire business we have also worked tirelessly to implement the HSE and Government guidelines to ensure we are protecting the health of all of our people . . .which includes 14 days of restricted movement for any new arrivals in the country, prior to starting work.”

The company said it was supporting local employment but underlined the importance of its foreign workforce without whom “it would be impossible to bring fresh Irish strawberries to the Irish market”.

At Dublin Airport, passenger traffic is down by 99 per cent. A spokesman for DAA, which runs the airport, said on Wednesday fewer than 280 passengers were due to land. That figure compares to about 50,000 at this time of the year in normal circumstances.