The Open timings ‘adjusted’ to accommodate Portrush Sons of Ulster event

Some timings at The Open on Saturday are to be adjusted to accommodate a loyalist band parade, organisers of the golf tournament have said.

The Portrush Sons of Ulster are holding an event in the Northern Irish town which is currently hosting The Open.

Some 77 marching bands and 2,000 people are expected to attend the parade from 8.30pm to 11pm around Portrush town centre on Saturday night.

Meanwhile an estimated 280,000 people, a record attendance for The Open outside St Andrew’s, are in town for the tournament at the nearby Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Mark Darbon, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient (R&A), has said there will be “marginal adjustments” of about 15 minutes to the golf tee-times on Saturday to try to ensure both events can take place in a “seamless” way.

“We recognise that when we bring The Open Championship to town, we are a guest in the community in which we operate,” he said.

“On many occasions, there are concurrent events that take place around the action that we are very focused on here, within the walls of the venue.

“So, recognising the events that are taking place on Saturday, we have worked really collaboratively with the organisers and across multi-agency groups to ensure, primarily, that both events can run as seamlessly as possible.

“We are making a slight tweak to tee times to try and finish – it’s not dramatic, maybe 15 minutes or so earlier.

“At the same time, this is an outdoor sport; the weather can play a big role.

“It’s very difficult to be precise on finishing times, but we are looking at some marginal adjustments.”

Mr Darbon was asked at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon about reports that the organisers of the band parade had been offered £20,000 (€23,000) to postpone their event, which was rejected.

Responding, he said the R&A is contributing to “some incremental costs” to support the “seamless operation of both events”.

“We try and be good citizens in the communities in which we operate when we come to town,” he added.