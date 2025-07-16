Cancellation of children’s camp after opposition to GAA inclusion ‘deeply worrying’, O’Neill says

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she believed children should be allowed 'to play together at summer camp without facing intolerance'. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

The cancellation of a children’s summer camp in Co Down after opposition to the inclusion of the GAA is “deeply worrying and unacceptable”, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

North Down Cricket Club, based in Comber, had planned the sports camp for young people from different backgrounds and 10 different groups were to be involved, including East Belfast GAA.

However, the local Orange Order lodge said there were concerns among local residents about the “perceived move of the GAA into the local community”.

The cricket club later published a statement saying it had cancelled the cross-community event because it felt the spirit of the camp was at risk of being lost.

Responding to commentary on social media, the club said it welcomes people from all walks of life and had aimed to build friendships through shared activity.

“A small group of children from a GAA club was just one part of that broader mix,” it said. “As reaction to the event grew, we felt the spirit of the camp was at risk of being lost. With regret – and out of respect for all involved – we chose not to proceed.

“But let’s be clear: openness is not a threat. Respect is not surrender. And our culture is not so fragile that it can’t be shared.”

Ms O’Neill, the Sinn Féin vice-president, said she believed children should be allowed “to play together at summer camp without facing intolerance”.

“These developments are deeply worrying and unacceptable. Sport has the power to unify,” she said in a social media post.

“Political representatives must call this out. We need to send a clear message that we will continue moving forward together to build a brighter society and overcome such unacceptable intolerance.”

Brian MacNeice, chair of Cricket Ireland, said the organisation and the Northern Cricket Union are “dismayed” at the events that led to the camp’s cancellation.

“It can only be to the detriment of the children concerned that this cancellation has occurred,” he said.

“We are committed to following through on the initiative and Cricket Ireland and the Northern Cricket Union are making plans to run a similar sports camp at Stormont. We have therefore approached East Belfast GAA and offered an opportunity to participate in this alternative sports camp which will also include other sports clubs.”

He called on “all community leaders to show leadership and actively support this initiative”.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie told the BBC: “People may have concerns but we need to put this in perspective, this is about children and we should allow children to be children, and if that’s playing sport, then playing sport.” – PA