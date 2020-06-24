Concern for boy (14) missing in Belfast after cycling across city

A major search involving the PSNI, rescue services and scores of volunteers was continuing on Wednesday for Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe who has been missing since Sunday.

Police say they are becoming increasingly worried about the 14-year-old who was last seen in the Northwood Road and Premier Drive areas, just off the Shore Road in north Belfast.

He had cycled across the city from south to north Belfast and police fear that he may have fallen off his bicycle and sustained a head injury.

He was also seen discarding his clothes and getting back on his bicycle while naked.

Police and his family say his actions were “completely out of character”.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said it believed the teenager left his home in South Belfast on Sunday at approximately 5.30 pm.

He was riding his black Apollo mountain bike and wearing a black skateboarding helmet, khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-die blue hoody, Nike trainers with a bright yellow ‘tick’ and carrying a khaki rucksack.

People search for missing Noah Donohoe (14) who was last seen in the Shore Road area of north Belfast. Photograph: PA

“Noah was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45 pm on Sunday evening. He was then sighted again on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time after.

Noah was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road at 5.57 pm,” said the officer.

“An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time,” added Chief Inspector Kirkpatrick.

He said, “We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.”

There have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6.08 pm on Sunday.

Police officers supported by an air support unit, police dogs and a tactical support group have been searching the area alongside community rescue service colleagues and local volunteers.

Appealing for help from the public Chief Inspector Kinkaid said, “Noah’s family and police are very concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character.”