Cold nights ahead with frost forecast next few days

Temperatures will continue to be cool for the next few days but will warm as the week progresses, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster added that there will be a number of cold nights ahead with grass frost and patches of mist.

The cooler weather comes following the hottest day this year so far being recorded on Saturday last, with temperatures reaching up to 23.6 degrees in Co Mayo.

Monday will be dry and sunny, with a few cloudy spells throughout the country. It will turn cold at night, with patchy drizzle moving into the north and northwest counties.

Lowest temperatures will be between -1 and 3 degrees, with grass frost emerging later.

Tuesday will be a cloudier day generally with a few light showers – mainly across the north and northwest.

There will be some sunny spells too with the mildest and brightest conditions across southern counties and highest temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees.

Wednesday will start off rather cool, dry and cloudy with some drizzle in places at first.

It will brighten up during the day with some sunny spells and highs of 10 to 13 degrees but cold overnight with temperatures dropping to 0 to 3 degrees and grass frost in places.

Thursday will be mostly dry but cloud will push in from the northeast and becoming mostly cloudy with the best of the sunshine in the west and south. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and lows overnight of 3 to 7 degrees.

The dry weather will continue on Friday, with temperatures becoming milder over the weekend.

It will be cloudy at times but with good sunny spells also and maximum temperatures in the mid to high teens.

The weather has been unseasonably dry since March, with absolute and partial drought conditions being recorded in areas around the country over the past two months, the forecaster added.