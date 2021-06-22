Cluster of Covid cases in Athlone ‘probably’ Delta variant

An appeal has been issued for anyone who attended social events along the River Shannon on June 11th to seek testing, as public health officials in the Midlands grapple with a cluster of Covid-19 cases that are “probably” associated with the highly transmissible Delta variant.

HSE Midlands director of public health Una Fallon said tracers realised over the weekend that a cluster of cases linked to socialising along the river in Athlone on that date had been identified as “probably the Delta variant”.

There have been 14 primary cases associated with that time and place. “We know that each of those lives in a home, in a household, many of those go to work, so we have other links to that basic cluster,” Dr Fallon told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The call follows a warning from chief medical officer Tony Holohan who said new data shows a “concerning increase” in transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland. The variant, which originated in India, is 40 to 60 per cent more infectious than the Alpha (UK) strain which is still dominant here. People who are not fully vaccinated must continue to follow all public health advice, he urged.

Dr Fallon said the team in the midwest had been investigating to determine if a travel-related incident was associated with the Delta strain. A batch of tests was sent for “S-gene screening”, and some returned positive results for the gene, she said.

As the evidence increased, so too did the number of cases and secondary cases, Dr Fallon went on. “When we have outbreaks like this, they extend; their tentacles stretch far and wide,” she said.

“It’s particularly difficult for us to investigate or control this type of setting. We can have a school cluster outbreak or a workplace outbreak and it’s very easy to engage with the stakeholders and get a very precise list of who was exposed,” she said.

This “much more vague” outbreak, although she noted it is very precise in terms of time and place, requires health officials to appeal to people in the community who may have been at risk to present themselves for testing, Dr Fallon explained.

People travel to locations together and leave together, and there is also information about some house parties that evening, she said. “Social distancing tends to be very good at the beginning of the night, maybe not so good at the end of the night, so we cannot just say with controls in place and social distancing that there’s been outdoor transmission, it’s all of the risks that surround that occasion and that gathering that lends itself to transmission,” she said.

“We do know that the Delta variant is more transmissible and we do know that we have to protect the people who are either unvaccinated or who are partially vaccinated, vulnerable people and we really want to protect our health services not just hospitalisations and ICU, but also our community health services,” she said.

Dr Fallon encouraged anyone who attended the event to register on the HSE portal for a Covid test or to attend at the pop up centre this week at St Aloysius College in Athlone.

“In order to protect people we would like to control this kind of situation and get people tested. These are young people, many of them work and we really don’t want them to go to work if they have minor symptoms. They tolerate minor symptoms and then we don’t want them to go on to other super spreader events like funerals or parties,” she said.