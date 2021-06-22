Son charged with murdering his father in Dublin

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his father who was stabbed to death at his home in south Co Dublin on Sunday.

Father-of-two, Harry Sheeran (65) suffered serious injuries and was found at his house in Carriglea View, Firhouse, shortly before midnight following a domestic incident.

Gardaí attended the scene, and the self-employed carpenter was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

His son, Gareth Sheeran (30), was arrested at the house and questioned at Tallaght Garda station.

He was charged and held overnight pending his appearance before judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in black T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners, Mr Sheeran sat silently throughout the brief hearing.

Evidence was given by Detective Garda Austin Larkin of Rathfarnham Garda station.

He told the judge he cautioned Mr Sheeran at 10.25pm on Monday and at just after 11pm he was charged with the offence.

Mr Sheeran, who lived at his father’s home, “made no reply” when the murder charge was put to him, Det Garda Larkin told the court. Mr Sheeran was also handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

Due to the nature of the charge the District Court cannot consider a bail application, which can only be heard in the High Court.

Defence solicitor Andrew Vallely said his client was aware of the process and the jurisdiction of the courts in relation to a bail.

He asked the court to recommend medical treatment for his client in custody in Cloverhill Prison.

The judge asked the solicitor if there was anything the prison governor needed to be aware of, or if Mr Sheeran was on medication.

Mr Vallely said it was a “work in progress” and that he would liaise with the governor.

The judge agreed to recommend appropriate medical treatment and remanded Mr Sheeran, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, in custody to appear via videolink at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard that prior to going into custody, Mr Sheeran was not working and had been in receipt of social welfare. There was no Garda objection.