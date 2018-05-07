Cervical screening inquiry to look into outsourcing to US labs

The inquiry into the cervical-screening controversy that the Government is to set up on Tuesday will examine the outsourcing of services to laboratories in the United States. It will also seek to establish the background to CervicalCheck’s failure to tell women what clinical audits of their screens had found and how much the HSE and Department of Health knew about this.

The inquiry, which is to be chaired by an independent health-management expert from abroad, and to report to Minister for Health Simon Harris in June, will also talk to Vicky Phelan, the Limerick woman whose legal case brought the controversy to public attention.

The 43-year-old settled a High Court action against a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck for €2.5 million at the end of April. She had discovered that a smear test in 2011 that had initially shown no abnormalities was, three years later, found to be inaccurate. She was not told her result was a false negative until September 2017. She is now suffering from terminal cancer. It subsequently emerged that 209 women had been affected by the screening scandal.

Open disclosure

The Minister for Health is expected to brief the Cabinet on Tuesday about his plans to mandate open disclosure for health-service staff as part of new patient-safety laws. It is understood Mr Harris is hopeful that the legislation could be introduced by the end of the year.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the re-establishment, by January, of a board to oversee the HSE, and to consider the position of the head of health service, Tony O’Brien, who has faced calls to resign. The Fianna Fáil front bench is expected to consider on Tuesday a motion of no confidence that Sinn Féin is seeking to table on Mr O’Brien, who is due to leave his role at the start of July, a month earlier than expected.

The HSE said on Monday that more than 11,000 women have now called the helpline it established in the wake of the cervical-screening controversy; 7,678 women who contacted the helpline since April 28th had asked to be called back; so far 2,686 of those calls have been returned.

“The callbacks take a period of time,” it said, “as in those cases where the person has a history of referral for colposcopy treatment, or a history of cancer, we are providing a clinical consultation with a clinical staff member with expertise in colposcopy or cancer treatment . . . Calls have been returned throughout this weekend and will continue through next week, with support with staff from health facilities around the country.”

Helpline apology

The new head of CervicalCheck earlier apologised for the delay in returning calls to the helpline. Damien McCallion, who became CervicalCheck’s clinical director after the resignation of Gráinne Flannelly, told RTÉ on Monday that priority was being given to women with a history of cancer or abnormal smear readings.

“We are hopeful we can increase the number of calls that can be dealt with by more professionals,” he said. “Overtime, increased hours and a huge input from staff who have come in over the bank-holiday weekend are helping. We are trying to get through calls as quickly as possible. We aim to get through the vast majority this week. We are also texting others to keep them informed.”

Mr McCallion maintained that there is no variation between the three laboratories CervicalCheck used to examine screens. He also said that the results are within international norms.