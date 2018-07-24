Carpenters, electricians and plumbers needed for Cameroon

Carpenters, electricians and plumbers are being sought for a week-long mission to help bring clean water and basic sanitation to a hospital in Batoufam, in the equatorial African country of Cameroon.

Cameroon is one of the poorest countries in Africa and less than 40 percent of the population have access to piped water. The hospital in Batoufam operates with water drawn from a nearby well, using the most basic facilities.

Doctors and nurses have already been recruited but the project is short of construction workers, plumbers, electricians and carpenters. Those who volunteer must raise €1,500 for the cost of their own flights and accommodation.

The mission, which is to take place in November, comprises a number of measures. The first is to set up a clinic in L’hopital Central I in Batoufam, which is in west Cameroon. Some of the travelling doctors and nurses have undertaken to run medical clinics there, supported by a local medical team. Another element is to is to equip the hospital with medical supplies from basic bedding to diagnostic equipment.

A further aspect of the aid mission is to provide proper toilets, showers and running water at the hospital. A construction team, together with local engineers, will install a water pump and construct toilets with showers so that patients will have access to some basic sanitation.

The renovation of a school building will involve fitting windows, repairing the roof and walls and painting the inside. Other aspects of the week-long work schedule include setting up a computer learning classroom and distributing supplies such as bedding which are being shipped out to Africa.

The project, being organised by Irish, not-for-profit, social media platform RippleZoo has already secured €50,000 worth of medical equipment and supplies and is aiming for a target on €100,000.

Two key fundraising events have been set up – a ladies lunch on September 14th in Restaurant Marco Pierre White in Donnybrook, and a golf outing to Druids Glen on September 21st. Organisers have said all the money raised will be used for local labour and facilities in Cameroon. Further information on the project or volunteering can be had on ripplezoo.com.