Cabinet considers €91m plan for GPs and pharmacists to vaccinate 1.5m people

GPs and pharmacists are to be paid almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people under a plan to be considered by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The deal would cover the administration of the vaccine in GP surgeries, potentially larger premises in localities such as sports or church halls and in mass vaccination centres to be established by the HSE.

The new scheme, if agreed, would come into effect as soon as practicable after the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is approved by EU regulatory authorities and supplies are delivered to Ireland, possibly at the end of January or early in February.

Under the proposed new deal, GPs and pharmacists would be paid €25 for administering each dose of the vaccine in their surgeries or in centres in their localities. An additional single €10 processing fee would be paid per patient. For a two-dose vaccine, such as that being produced by AstraZeneca, the total fee paid would be €60.

If a single-dose vaccine is subsequently approved, the total fee paid to GPs would be €35.

Hourly fee

GPs who participate in larger mass vaccination centres to be established by the HSE would receive an hourly fee of €120.

Pharmacists who take part in such mass vaccination clinics would be paid a fee of €70 per hour, the Cabinet will be told.

The new deal is scheduled to run for six months and would then be reviewed.

Separately, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, is expected to tell the Cabinet on Tuesday that a Department of Health review carried out in November found no evidence to support allegations that student nurses had been exploited during their placements in hospitals.

The review also found that the disadvantages of converting student nurse placements into healthcare assistant posts in hospitals would outweigh the advantages. However, an option for such a scheme, which was introduced for a number of months last spring by the then minister for health Simon Harris, should be retained, according to the review.

Clinical placements

On Saturday Mr Donnelly ended student clinical placements in hospitals for at least the next two weeks to free up training personnel to return to frontline roles.

Before Christmas there were claims that student nurses were being exploited both in terms of their pay and in relation to duties they were being asked to carry out.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said in October student nurses were “effectively being asked to work as staff for no pay”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in December, on foot of concerns raised by Opposition deputies, that there should be investigations by the HSE if student nurses are being “exploited or abused” by being asked to do work outside of their training.

He said if nurses were rostered for a 13-hour shift or a 10-hour shift, they should be paid and that no first-year student should be treating a Covid patient.