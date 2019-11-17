Boy (16) dies after being hit by car in Co Limerick

A teenage boy (16) has died after he was hit by a car in Adare, Co Limerick on Sunday morning.

The single vehicle fatal collision occurred in Garraunboy, Adare at about 3.45am. The male driver (late 40s) was uninjured. The boy’s body remains at the scence and will be removed later this morning to Limerick University Hosptial where he a postmortem will take place. The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination shortly. The road N21 at the Newcastle West side of Adare village is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 - 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,