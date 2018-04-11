Book of condolence opens for couple killed in Kerry pony and trap incident

More than 200 people have signed a book of condolence that is to be presented to the family of a couple who died on Monday in a freak pony and trap accident at the Gap of Dunloe in Killarney.

The book was placed in the foyer of Killarney Town Hall at the request of the town’s mayor, Cllr Niall Kelleher, and people came throughout the day to leave messages of sympathy for the families of Rosalyn Joy Few (64) and Normand Larose (62), who were visiting from Phoenix in the US.

A Garda liaison officer is supporting Ms Few’s daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren who had joined the couple on their holiday. All six had taken traps, with Ms Few and Mr Larose in the lead trap.

The couple from Phoenix, Arizona, were fatally injured when they were thrown some 15ft into a ravine near the Iron Bridge as they travelled down the Gap of Dunloe. Their relatives did not witness the incident but came upon the scene shortly after it happened.

Repatriation

Postmortems were being finalised on Wednesday and the repatriation of the bodies was to be arranged as soon as the formalities were completed.

The 30 pony men who drive the traps at the Gap of Dunloe are yet to return to work as a mark of respect to the deceased.

A Garda investigation into Monday’s events is continuing. Gardaí are to speak to the driver of the trap who was taken to university Hospital Kerry in Tralee on Monday and later released. He is said to be extremely shocked at what occurred. His horse was put down at the scene.