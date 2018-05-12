Body found in search for missing Killarney poet

A body has been found in the two-day search for a missing Killarney man.

Matt Hodd (42), an ecologist and the founder of a local poetry event, had last been seen in the Whitebridge/Millroad area of the Flesk River on Friday.

A large scale search involving a coast guard helicopter, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Killarney Water Rescue, and the Civil Defence, got under way in the Co Kerry town at first light on Saturday.

Mr Hodd, whose late father Dr Toby Hodd was a respected botanist as well as zoologist, is well known in literary circles. His body was discovered on Saturday evening in the Whitebridge area. Gardaí who had appealed for the public’s assistance, thanked the public and the searchers. They said foul play was not involved and the family had been informed.

Mr Hodd was the founder of the monthly event Poetry in the Park, which takes place at the entrance to the Killarney National Park and draws visitors as well as locals.

The outdoors event involves poetry with contribution from visitors in a number of languages