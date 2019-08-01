Bank holiday road users warned of ‘killer driver behaviour’

Seven more people have died on our roads so far this year, according to gardaí who say figures reveal an increase in bad-driving practice.

The force has vowed to crack down on four“killer-driving behaviours” this bank holiday weekend: speeding; drink- and/or drug-driving; not fastening seat belts; and using a mobile phone while driving.

A mid-year road safety review found a number of motoring offences in key areas are all showing increases in the first five months of the year compared with a similar period in 2018. These include: using a mobile phone while driving; not wearing seat belts; speeding and driving while drunk or drugged.

The review also indicated that samples sent to the Medical Bureau of Road safety for drug and drink testing had increased by 40 per cent.

Gardaí said the number of people killed on the State’s roads from January to July was 90, seven more than a similar period in 2018.

Ahead of the bank holiday Road Safety Authority (RSA) chairwoman Liz O’Donnell said enforcement was vital to tackle the “main killer driving behaviours on the road”. She called for additional Garda resources in response to the increase in road fatalities so far this year.

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan said while “Garda enforcement is up, the reality is that driver behaviour is not changing”.

The assistant commissioner urged motorists to slow down, be aware of speed limits, drive at a speed appropriate to road conditions and never take the wheel while under the influence of an intoxicant. He said members of the Roads Policing Unit will continue over the second half of 2019 to target non-compliant drivers.

Prof Denis Cusack of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety said those on prescription medication had nothing to fear from the new roadside drug tests. Asked about the levels at which over-the-counter medications could affect driving, he replied that the issue was not the presence of medication, but the level of intoxicant.

“If you are obeying the manufacturers’ recommendations you would be all right,” he said. “Ask yourself if you fee intoxicated.”

The mid-year review also showed:

The highest number of fatalities among all road users occurred in Dublin where there were nine deaths followed by Tipperary [eight] and Cork [seven];

There has been an increase in deaths among drivers aged over 49 and motorcyclists;

There has been a reduction in fatalities among passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists;

The highest-risk age group of road users killed was 66 years and older;

To date in 2019, 40 per cent of fatalities happened on Sunday and Monday;

There were 46 fatalities between 2pm and 9.59pm. There was a 56 per cent fall in fatalities between midnight and 5.59am.

RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock said the figures were “ alarming” and progress in recent years was at risk of failing.

“The review presented today shows that this is at weekends and particularly on a Sunday. We are asking road users take greater care at these times and we want to see more targeted enforcement by An Garda Síochána at weekends if we are to reverse this worrying increase in 2019.”