ASTI advises members to engage with new Leaving Cert process

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) is advising its members to engage with the calculated grades process for this year’s Leaving Cert so that students can progress to the next stage of their lives.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced on Friday that the State exams will not go ahead this summer for the first time in almost 100 years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, students will have the option of receiving grades calculated by their teachers based on their school work or going on to sit written exams in late 2020 or early 2021, subject to public health advice.

The teachers’ union has a long-standing policy of teachers not assessing their students for the purpose of State certification. It says this policy ensures the integrity of the State exams process, the value of which it says “is infinitely superior to any other process”.

However, in a statement following a meeting of its executive on Saturday, the union said, “in the context of the current global pandemic the ASTI recognises that this year it is necessary to engage with this new process. The ASTI has secured confirmation from the department and the Minister that these measures are being implemented on an emergency basis and will not be regarded as a precedent or an agreement to operate this process in future years”.

The union’s president Deirdre Mac Donald said the process outlined on Friday by Mr McHugh “is far from ideal. However, we will be striving to improve the process in order to deliver fairness, objectivity, and equity for all students and protect the professional integrity of teachers”.

The ASTI says it has concerns over a number of issues including: the data to be relied upon by teachers in the calculated grades process; equity and perceived objectivity for students; and concerns relating to the professional integrity of teachers and school leaders.

The ASTI says it will be raising these matters with the Department of Education “at the earliest opportunity”.

Ms McDonald said,“fairness, objectivity and equity are the foundation stones of our highly credible and trusted State exams system and we must endeavour to uphold these in whatever way we can during this pandemic. We owe this to our students.”