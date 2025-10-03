Gardaí begin criminal investigation into Peter McVerry Trust

The criminal investigation into the Peter McVerry Trust began in early September. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have begun a criminal investigation into affairs of the Peter McVerry Trust (PMVT), almost two years after the financial crunch that led to a €15 million Government lifeline for the housing and homeless charity.

The investigation began in early September, following a lengthy evaluation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. The office was formerly known as the bureau of fraud investigation.

Replying to questions, the charity said An Garda Síochána “has not made any direct contact with Peter McVerry Trust”.

However, PMVT said solicitors Mason Hayes & Curran made a confidential disclosure on its behalf to gardaí “in relation to invoices issued by a contractor”.

That disclosure was made in June under Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act, which prohibits the withholding of information that might assist in a prosecution or conviction.

“This step was taken as a prudent and precautionary measure in light of information that may have legal implications,” the trust said.

“We will co-operate fully with An Garda Síochána and are committed to providing any information they may require.”

The trust declined to provide any further detail. There was no Garda comment on the specific issues under investigation.

The PMVT was established in the 1980s by Jesuit priest Fr Peter McVerry. One of Ireland’s best-known charities, it provides affordable housing and services to thousands of tenants and homeless people.

Misgovernance in the PMVT and lax financial controls have been criticised in a series of damning reports by housing and charity regulators and the Comptroller and Auditor General, the public spending watchdog.

The trust received €164.3 million in State funding in 2018-2022 and €72.6 million in donations. It is now almost wholly reliant on State money because donations collapsed in the wake of the crisis.

Delayed financial accounts for 2023 are scheduled to be filed this month, after aspects of PMVT’s 2022 accounts are restated for a second time.

Gardaí signalled in February that officers were assessing information on a “body in the housing sector” to establish whether there may have been a criminal offence.

The position for months was that a criminal investigation is not commenced “until it is established that a criminal offence has been committed”. However, Garda scrutiny escalated in recent weeks with moves to initiate a criminal investigation.

Asked whether there was any change in the status of Garda interest, a Garda spokeswoman said the force does not comment on named entities. “An Garda Síochána has commenced an investigation into a body in the housing sector,” the spokeswoman said.

“As this is an ongoing investigation An Garda Síochána has no further comment.”

The PMVT, now under the control of a new board and management, told an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday that it has undertaken extensive work to rebuild public trust.