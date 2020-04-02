Almost 90% of applicants receive Covid-19 unemployment payment

Almost 90 per cent of people who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and applied for the Government’s emergency unemployment payment received it.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has made the €350 a week payment to 283,000 people who have become unemployed during the Covid-19 outbreak.

About 30,000 who applied for the payment before March 26th did not receive the payment on Tuesday because they were ineligible or their application contained incorrect information.

About half of these people were ineligible because they were not between the ages of 18 and 66 or had been unemployed or not in self-employment before March 13th

They could also be ineligible because they were not laid off or lost their own business because of the outbreak, received some pay or were not fully unemployed or were not resident in Ireland.

A department spokeswoman said the appeals process does not apply to people whose applications have been rejected because the Covid-19 scheme is an emergency payment.

A further 15,000 people had submitted applications which contained information that was not correct, such as an incorrect personal public service number or bank account details.

“The department is making every effort to contact all of these customers as soon as possible. However, this is proving difficult and will take some time,” said the department.

These applicants were encouraged, if they believe they are eligible, to resubmit their application on the MyWelfare.ie website clearly stating their last date of employment.

The department said that if they are eligible, payment will be made as soon as possible. Any applications received before Thursday, a one-week payment will made the following Tuesday.

The initial payment will be €350 and any arrears due back to their last date of employment will be calculated and paid at a future date.

More than 35,000 employers have registered for the Government’s wage subsidy scheme set up to help companies who cannot pay their staff wages due to the pandemic but who want to retain links with their employees so they can be rehired when businesses reopen after the health crisis.

Revenue received 35,830 registrations from employers as of Wednesday night, including 10,106 who registered in the two previous days.

Under the scheme, employers will be paid up to 70 per cent of an employee’s take-home pay up to a maximum weekly tax-free payment of €410, which is equal to 70 per cent of take-home weekly income of an annual salary of €38,000.

Employers are expected to make best efforts to maintain as close to 100 per cent normal income for the subsidised period. To qualify for the scheme they must show that they have experienced significant economic disruption due to Covid19 and they have lost at least 25 per cent of turnover.

The pandemic has caused severe economic disruption in the State.

The numbers receiving unemployment benefit is set to rise by about 300,000 in March to an all-time high of 482,000, pushing the unemployment rate to 17 per cent, Goodbody Stockbrokers said.