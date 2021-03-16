All pupils set to return to North’s primary schools next week

The Northern Executive has agreed a timetable for the reopening of all schools in Northern Ireland.

Some younger primary pupils already are back in class while the more senior second-level students are to return on March 22nd.

The Executive, which met on Tuesday, is now understood to have agreed to a recommendation from DUP Minister of Education Peter Weir that all primary pupils will be back in school from March 22nd while all second-level pupils will return after the Easter holidays on April 12th.

The Executive also discussed easing some of the current Covid-19 restrictions such as allowing some sporting activities. A statement is expected later on Tuesday in the Northern Assembly.

Meanwhile, the North’s health department in its daily afternoon bulletin reported the death of one more person with Covid-19 taking the Northern Ireland death toll to 2,100.

A further 164 new cases were reported.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 96 per cent. There are 176 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment with 18 in intensive care and 14 on ventilators.