All Irish tourists ‘accounted for’ following Indonesia quake

Irish Ambassador to Indonesia Kyle O’Sullivan said all Irish tourists caught up in the earthquake on the Gili Islands off the coast of Lombok in Indonesia have been located and taken off the islands.

Rescuers in Lombok are still pulling people out alive from the rubble two days after the earthquake struck the Indonesian island, causing widespread damage and panic.

The 6.9-magnitude quake that struck early on Sunday evening killed 98 people, injured more than 236 others, and destroyed thousands of homes.

Mr O’Sullivan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the embassy was aware of 50 Irish tourists on the Gili Islands on Sunday night when the earthquake hit with a further 50 to 60 tourists in the area around Bali.

“The islands are idyllic - there are no cars, no airports, so when crisis hits it’s very difficult.”

He said 30 Irish tourists got out late on Saturday/early Monday, with a further 25 remaining on the islands for 36 hours - and some suffering sunstroke.

“As far as we can tell all the Irish are off the Gili Islands.”

Consular staff are in Lombok offering assistance, added Mr O’Sullivan. Although there is no electricity and transport in some areas, mobile phones are working so many tourists managed to make contact.

“We think we have matched all the lists. There could be one or two that we don’t know about.”

Most of the Irish tourists have been taken to Bali from where they will return to Ireland, but it could take a day or two to get them all out because of delays, added the ambassador.

Mr O’Sullivan warned there will be more bad news in the days to come as the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake becomes clear.