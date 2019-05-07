Aggression, intimidation and drugs: Public transport users share their stories

Over the weekend we covered a story from a woman who experienced harassment and antisocial behaviour on Irish Rail.

Sarah-Jane Murphy was surrounded by a group of young men on the Dart as she travelled alone from Dún Laoghaire during lunchtime.

“I was trapped, stuck and scared. The air was heavy with cigarette smoke and the smell of stale alcohol. And still the lewd taunts kept on coming,” she said.

Figures show more than 560 passengers made formal complaints last year about intimidation, vandalism, assault, begging and theft on Irish Rail services.

Here are some of our readers’ experiences of antisocial behaviour on public transport in Dublin.

Kevin Howard

I take the train daily to and from Howth. The experience of being alone in a carriage when a group of young anti-social men get on can be terrifying. There’s a looming ominous feeling that the group will eventually get bored and come harass you for attention. I see teenagers, too, smoking weed all the time on the Dart platform at Howth. People are wise to the fact that these anti-social youths are unstoppable in the sense that they face no repercussions.

D Nevin

Very similar to the article in the paper, however, I had my teenage daughter with me. We were intimidated and scared. They were drinking, smoking and verbally scaring the hell out of us. We didn’t know the best way to react, so sat still, not making any eye contact. I haven’t used the Dart in the evening since and will drive to the Dart stop where my daughter’s friends disembark so she isn’t on her own anytime from 9pm onwards. I didn’t write or complain at the time because after discussing with others they said it is what it is and nothing will be done about it. Putting out statistics on the number of passengers that travel safely does not capture the number of people who have had these experiences and either don’t travel again or travel with fear and trepidation. In my opinion the laws are not reflective of the current culture and society. I would pay a tax dedicated to securing the average person as they use the government aided forms of transport and give people back the freedom to move around their city/country. For too long too many good, decent, honest and hard working people have accepted this status quo out of fear of retaliation. Time to start taking care of the people who act civilly towards each other and look to creating a good and caring society. All these elections based on what principles? Give me a candidate who will take one serious tangible issue and demonstrate how they will implement their strategy, how and in what timeframe and with what money.

Kevin Byrne

Thursday, April 25th. I boarded the front carriage of a northbound train in Dun Laoghaire. There were three young women and me in the carriage. As the doors closed I realised that there were also four young men who seemed to be aged between 18-22 at the far end of the carriage, who were clearly on drink or drugs. They were shouting loudly at each other, their voices drowned out everything else in the carriage, they were using foul language and then they started pushing each other around, at one point it seemed like a violent fight was inevitable. They were also smoking in the space between the carriages. By the next station, Seapoint, I determined that it was unsafe to stay, I advised the women to leave which they did, I spoke to the driver, who to his credit came out of his cab and shouted down the carriage “Hey lads, keep it down”. They ignored him. I then joined the women in the next carriage, where we could still hear the muffled shouting. They youths were still at it when I alighted in Sandymount. I use the Dart regularly, it’s a good service, most of the time there is no issue, but this is not the first anti-social behaviour I’ve seen. Every so often I come across drinking, loud and foul language, all of which is very disturbing in a confined space. As always it’s a small few destroying it for everyone else. We should have zero tolerance and the authorities should be allowed to use whatever force necessary to control these people.

Morgan Sylvester

I am student in Maynooth University and regularly have to get the train to there. There has often been beggars on the train. Usually two or three women accompanied by a man that oversees the women. The women walk up and down the train looking for train inspectors. Once they know that there is no inspectors on the train they begin to hand out packets of tissues accompanied with some printed letter stating that the tissues are free but a “tip” would be appreciated. If you take the tissues then they threaten you and demand you pay for them. Most people just ignore them but I have seen the beggars be very forceful trying to get some money. They can be very intimidating too.

James McCarthy

In the past year, on the south bound line of the Dart, during peak commute time, I’ve witnessed one man being racially abused by another passenger, one man being assaulted by another passenger for “acting aggressively” and numerous instances of drug abuse. I have also noticed a general increase in aggression and exchanges when the Dart is rammed. I suspect this is due to frustration. Irish Rail seem to not want to have anything to do with helping to guide passengers in a way to make conditions better for all of us, such as asking people to move away from the doors towards the aisles and to remove back-packs as they do on the continent. Whereas we hear regular announcements to keep feet off seats. Hardly an issue during rush hour! The Dart also seems to be used to shuttle drugs between the city centre and the outskirts. I’ve witnessed blatant deliveries just outside stations before the courier goes straight in to the station.

Rina Joseph

I was travelling towards Dublin City University in Glasnevin to meet my friend on the number 44 Dublin Bus route. I forget the day, it happened a while ago but the memory is still fresh in my mind. I wasn’t traumatised, but I felt sad and dirty for a few days after the incident. There was a big game happening that day. The traffic was unbelievable but it was nice to see a sea of blue happily walking towards the stadium. A bunch of lads climbed aboard when we reached Drumcondra. They were drunk and were being so loud and gross it was cringey. They were sat at the back on the upper deck of the bus, I was sitting two rows ahead of them. They got bored talking smack at each other and decided to drown me with a barrage of racist jokes. My favourite was “was it Mexican cum or Brazilian cum that made ya little girl” (FYI, it was Indian). Before I could decide to even walk out, they proceeded to smoke on their e-cigarettes and the driver asked them to get out.

John Foody

When living in Rialto I used to get the Red Line Luas infrequently. There’s a number of incidents, but one sticks out. A young man, perhaps 16, was a bit worse for wear. He was part of a boisterous group of 16-17 year olds. He was holding on to one of the yellow Luas bars and stating how he “felt really sick” and “needed to get off”. The unanimous response from his group was “It’s only the Luas!’ just get sick! We’re not getting off here”. It sticks out, as it highlights to me how little respect there is amongst some groups for the public realm. There’s a real confidence to those that behave anti-socially. They know they can operate with impunity as public transport and Dublin city centre more generally is a consequence-free zone for such behaviour.

Naomi O’Leary

I was a Dart commuter daily to school and then college. During that time, the most serious incidents I experienced were aged 13-15, with sexual harassment from middle aged men. I’m very familiar with the rowdiness of groups of teenagers on the Dart sometimes, but I feel strongly that teenagers and the young should not be demonised or criminalised as they are also likely to be victims of the most serious crimes in my experience; have less power; and there are wider societal reasons for their behaviour (lack of facilities for the young, spaces dominated by cars and small homes).