Two appear in court following attack on Dublin taxi driver

Two people have appeared in court after a taxi driver was attacked and suffered serious head and facial injuries in Dublin on Monday.

Four people were arrested following the attack in which a group of young people took the driver’s mobile phone, a sum of cash and a dash cam.

At about 12.30am at Rutland Grove, Crumlin, the taxi driver was “overpowered and seriously assaulted” by a group of youths, according to gardaí.

The taxi driver (59) was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance after the attack.

Two men and two females in their late teens and early 20s were arrested by Garda units from Sundrive and Crumlin stations and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

Two were released pending a file to the director of public prosecutionsm while the other two appeared in court on Monday morning. It is not clear whether those in court were male or female.

The Garda spokesman said the scene and taxi had been examined and that enquires were ongoing. The taxi driver is continuing to recover in hospital, and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and said anyone with information can contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01-6666600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.