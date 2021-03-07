Adam King’s virtual hug cards raise €250,000 for children’s charities

Six-year-old Adam King, who won the hearts of the nation when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show last year, has raised €250,000 through sales of his Valentine’s Day cards.

The Cork boy introduced the concept of a “virtual hug”, embodied in the form of a hand-drawn heart bearing the words “A Hug for You”.

His hug cards were then sold in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide ahead of St Valentine’s Day, with money raised going to the Cork University Hospital Charity and Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street. Adam has spent much of his life being treated in the two hospitals, having been born with a rare genetic condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta that is more commonly known as brittle bones. “It makes me really happy to raise so much money for the hospitals,” Adam said, adding that he loves going to the hospitals in Cork and Dublin.

“Everyone there is so kind, and I have lots of friends there,” he added.

The cards are back in stores from March 8th ahead of Mother’s Day, while an Irish version is on sale in celebration of St Patrick’s Day.

Adam appeared again on the Late Late Show last Friday night alongside Toy Show stars Saoirse Ruane and Michael Maloney, as they celebrated raising €6.6 million for charity through the show’s appeal for donations.