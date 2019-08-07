A united Ireland would be a very ‘different state’: A list of things that would have to be resolved

People calling for a united Ireland must realise it would involve a “different state” with a “new constitution”, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told an audience in Belfast. Speaking during the West Belfast Féile an Phobail leaders’ debate, Mr Varadkar insisted now was not the time to push for a Border poll on a united Ireland despite coming under pressure on the issue from fellow participant Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin president.

Mr Varadkar said it should be realised that were a united Ireland to happen, it would involve Ireland being a “different state” and considering matters such as Irish being the first official language it would require a “new constitution”. But what would a new united Ireland look like? Here are some of issues that would have to be sorted out. Can you think of any more? Suggestions in comments....

Not forgetting .... social welfare rates, road signage, Car registrations (192-B-1234 for Belfast anyone?), Tayto crisps (they are very different in Norn Iron), legal system, tax code, sport federations/national teams....