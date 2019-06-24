Wednesday’s health service strike to hit 38 hospitals

A planned strike by 10,000 healthcare support staff is to go ahead on Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving the dispute ended without agreement.

The strike is set to have a significant impact on services in 38 hospitals, the HSE said.

The consequences will be “extremely disruptive and distressing” for many patients, a spokeswoman for the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe said.

Patients are being contacted by their local hospitals or healthcare facilities in cases where a scheduled procedure or service will be affected.

The strike will cause the deferral of some elective inpatient procedures, the significant cancellation of scope procedures, reduced outpatient services, reduced laboratory services for GPs, reduced catering services for both patients and staff, and reduced operating theatre activity, the HSE said.

The services impacted will vary across the hospital sites, it added. “While every effort will be made to minimise impact on patients, industrial action involving these essential staff will have a significant impact.”

Siptu health divisional organiser Paul Bell said the trade union would prefer a negotiated settlement that did not impact on patient services.

“Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved. Siptu members have acted in good faith at all times during this dispute including by deferring two days of strike action.

“We believe that the Government has abused the conciliation process and never meaningfully engaged with Siptu representatives.”

A 24-hour stoppage scheduled for last week was deferred to allow for talks between Siptu and the HSE at the at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). Those talks began last Thursday and concluded on Monday without agreement.

Mr Donohoe’s spokeswoman said the Government has constructively and positively engaged to try to resolve the dispute and made a significant offer last Friday.

This “decent and fair offer” was sufficient for Siptu to call off its strike planned for last week .

The employer has offered to refer the dispute to the Labour Court for a binding outcome, but regrettably “this too has been refused,” the spokeswoman said.

The dispute centres on what the union described as a failure of the Government to implement the findings of a job evaluation scheme for healthcare support staff which could see some staff receive increases of € 1,500-€3,000 a year.

Mr Bell said some €16.2 million was owed to his members yet the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform had only offered €1.2 million.

“A 24 hour strike, involving up to 10,000 support staff, will go ahead from 8am on Wednesday as our members continue to pursue their legitimate claim for recognition, respect, and pay justice.”

The hospitals that will be affected are:

Cork University Hospital;

Cork University Maternity Hospital;

Kerry University Hospital;

Mallow General Hospital;

South Infirmary Hospital Cork;

South Tipperary General Hospital;

Wexford General Hospital;

St Luke’s Hospital Carlow / Kilkenny;

Mercy Hospital Cork;

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown;

National Rehabilitation Hospital;

Beaumont Hospital, Dublin;

St Ita’s Portrane;

Mater Hospital, Dublin;

St James Hospital, Dublin;

St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin;

Tallaght Hospital, Dublin;

Our Lady’s Hospital Navan;

Louth County Hospital;

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda;

Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin;

Rotunda Hospital, Dublin;

Central Mental Hospital, Dublin;

Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar;

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore;

Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise;

Naas General Hospital;

Cavan General Hospital;

Letterkenny University Hospital;

Sligo General Hospital;

Roscommon Hospital;

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe;

Galway University Hospital;

Merlin Park, Galway;

Mayo University Hospital;

UL Hospital Dooradoyle;

UL Maternity Hospital, and;

UL Orthopedic Hospital Croom.

Hospitals that are not affected by the planned strike include the National Maternity Hospital, the Coombe, Temple Street, Bantry, Loughlinstown, St Michael’s in Dun Laoghaire, Cappagh, the Royal Eye and Ear, Ennis, Nenagh and Kilcreene.