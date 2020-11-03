Taoiseach accused of ‘weasel words’ during Dáil exchanges over Varadkar leak

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has not leaked any documents before or since he gave a confidential contract negotiated between the last government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival GP group, the Dáil has been told.

“He hasn’t done anything like this before or since,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said of Mr Varadkar’s decision to send a contract negotiated between the government and the IMO to the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) in April of last year.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the Taoiseach of “weasel words”.

“You’ve essentially given him a clean bill of health. You have said these are matters of not best practice. Weasel words if ever I heard them,” she said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly repeatedly asked Mr Martin if he planned to sanction the Tánaiste, but the Taoiseach did not respond.

Mr Varadkar will later give a 20 minute statement about why and how he gave the document to the NAGP after the controversy erupted on Saturday after a story was published in Village magazine.

He will also answer Opposition questions in a Dáil session originally intended to last 90 minutes but extended to two hours. Opposition TDs, however, demanded extra time but lost out in a vote.

Motivation

During leaders’ questions Ms McDonald said the leaking of the document was not motivated by the public interest.

She said the move was “giving a dig out to a friend” whose organisation was in competition with the IMO for their “members, their subscriptions and influence”. The NAGP subsequently collapsed and went into liquidation in July 2019.

She said it was clear that Mr Varadkar “abused his position as taoiseach”.

Ms McDonald asked when the Tánaiste told Mr Martin that he had leaked the document. She wanted to know when Mr Varadkar obtained the document and if he informed any officials about this.

Mr Martin said he had asked his department’s secretary general to check what documentation was there in relation to the issue. He said there was only one letter from the NAGP which related to its concern about the removal of medical cards from patients in a primary care reimbursement service.

‘Something to hide’

He said Ms McDonald seemed to believe there was voluminous correspondence but there was none and he called on her to withdraw a remark that he had refused to publish documents. He claimed she was “trying to create the impression that I have something to hide”.

She asked “how you arrived at the conclusion that there was no criminality involved, nothing to see here bar the failure to use best practice”.

Mr Martin asked her “have you asserted criminality”, adding “you need to make up your mind”.

The Taoiseach said the Tánaiste phoned him on Saturday about the matter. He added that he had no involvement with the last government.

“I have given nobody any clean bill of health,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Kelly said the issue needed to be dealt with quickly because the public was drawn back to “times of golden circles and the Galway tent and friends in high places and all that and we’d thought it had all gone”.

Mr Kelly repeated his call for the Taoiseach to sanction the Tánaiste.

Mr Martin said his concern was that there should be full accountability to the House and that Mr Varadkar would provide this.