GAA previews: All-Ireland champions Na Fianna chase Dublin hurling three-in-a-row

The usual bank holiday rush sees the busiest weekend of county final action of the year, as from next week the provincial championships begin.

The number swells with a few replays carried over, mostly football to be played on Saturday with the second meeting of Lough Lene Gaels and Castletown Geoghegan in Westmeath down for Monday.

In action on Saturday are All-Ireland champions Na Fianna, who take on Lucan Sarsfields in pursuit of three-in-a-row Dublin titles. Now under the baton of Aidan Downes, the champions survived a rigorous test in the quarter-final when Cuala took them to extra time but they finished powerfully in the semi-final.

A rerun of last year’s final that they were fortunate to win, on this occasion Na Fianna drove home at the end of a tight match to win by 10 points against Kilmacud Crokes.

Lucan survived a Ballyboden comeback in their semi-final but held on to reach a first final in 12 years.

The champions won the previous encounter in the group stages and with Dónal Burke and AJ Murphy firing, they look likely to remain the county’s standard bearers.

In Kilkenny, Ballyhale have regrouped after two down years. The return of Henry Shefflin – in opposition here to his county under-20 management colleague, Brian Hogan – has steadied the club and the clearing of injuries to Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody has strengthened them.

Two years ago, O’Loughlin’s dethroned these opponents, who looked jaded at that stage, having won the previous four Leinster titles and three All-Irelands.

On form to date, it’s Ballyhale’s to lose but they are facing sound opponents and will want to be at their best.

County final day in the All-Ireland winners’ backyard always has a certain cachet and six years ago Borris-Ileigh surfed the good vibes to win Tipperary’s only provincial title in the last 13 years.

Loughmore-Castleiney have lost their double-winning status after their footballers were defeated last week, but the hurlers will fancy this. Although Nenagh, under Hugh Maloney, have been impressive this season and managed to win their semi-final without key player Mikey Heffernan. Sam O’Farrell took over on the frees and had a good day against Drom and Inch as they won comfortably.

The teams met in the 2013 final, which Loughmore won by a point in one of five finals lost by Nenagh since their sole victory 30 years ago.

The match brings together two Hurler of the Year contenders: John McGrath and Jake Morris. The latter is struggling a bit with injury but has the wherewithal to transform a match. McGrath and his brothers remain central co-ordinates for Loughmore and their tremendous record makes them plausible favourites.

Football sees the big day in both Cork and Kerry. The All-Ireland champions will have new representatives in the provincial series, as no divisional sides have reached the final.

Dingle have been plugging away for a while and reacted well to last year’s final defeat by Dr Crokes. They have also managed to clear out the infirmary so that Tom O’Sullivan and the Geaney’s are available, as well as Geelong star Mark O’Connor, who was excellent against Mid-Kerry.

Opponents Austin Stacks are attempting to put a senior title back-to-back with last year’s intermediate. They have Footballer of the Year nominee Joe O’Connor at midfield, together with another AFL target and under-20 star Ben Murphy.

A good contest looks in store, with maybe Dingle’s sharper hunger pangs to prevail.

It’s a city old firm in Cork as Nemo Rangers take on St Finbarr’s, who have not beaten their rivals in all four finals contested to date, most recently when deposing them three years ago. Jimmy Barry-Murphy is a selector with the Barrs and his dual aura is as potent as when he was a player.

It may be time for history to be made.

The Mayo replay looks even tighter in prospect than the drawn match, but Ballina still have the know-how to make sure this time.

In Galway, Salthill take on former Connacht champions Moycullen and have every chance, even though John Maher sustained an injury in the semi-final. Rob Finnerty and Matthew Thompson have been lively and Finian Hanley’s team look to have the momentum after surviving an elemental comeback by outgoing champions Corofin.

Despite Moycullen’s impressive composure, the city side can overturn the 2022 final outcome.

Weekend football county finals:

Saturday

Mayo (replay): Ballina Stephenites v Westport, MacHale Park, 3pm

Fermanagh (replay): Derrygonnelly Harps v Erne Gaels, Brewster Park, 6.30pm

Laois (replay): Portarlington v Courtwood, O’Moore Park, 6.30pm

Galway: Moycullen v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, 7.30pm

Sunday

Kerry: Austin Stacks v Dingle, Austin Stack Park, 1.45pm

Roscommon: Pádraig Pearse’s v St Brigid’s, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Monaghan: Scotstown v Inniskeen, Clones, 2.30pm

Louth: Naomh Máirtín v Newtown Blues, Drogheda, 2.45pm

Offaly: Ferbane v Tullamore, O’Connor Park, 3pm

Sligo (replay): Coolera Strandhill v Shamrock Gaels, Enniscrone, 3pm

Westmeath: Coralstown-Kinnegad v The Downs, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.15pm

Armagh: Madden Rapparees v St Patrick’s, Cullyhanna, Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm

Cork: Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm

Tyrone: Trillick Macartan’s v Loughmacrory St Teresa’s, Healy Park, 4pm

Weekend hurling county finals:

Saturday

Meath (replay): Kiltale v Ratoath, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm

Dublin: Na Fianna v Lucan Sarsfields, Parnell Park, 7.15pm

Sunday

Kilkenny: O’Loughlin Gaels v Ballyhale Shamrocks, Nowlan Park, 3pm

Down: Ballygalget v St Patrick’s, Páirc Esler, 3.30pm

Wexford: St Martin’s v Rathnure St Anne’s, Wexford Park, 3.30pm

Tipperary: Loughmore-Castleiney v Nenagh Éire Óg, Semple Stadium, 3.45pm

Monday

Westmeath (replay): Castletown-Geoghegan v Lough Lene Gaels, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm