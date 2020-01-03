Record overcrowding at Cork University Hospital, nurses say

There are record levels of overcrowding at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Friday with 73 patients on trolleys wiating for bed, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said the majority of patients without beds were over the age of 75.

Liam Conway, INMO industrial relations officer for CUH, said: “This is a crisis situation. Our members on the frontline are describing the situation as ‘horrendous’ for both staff and patients.”

“The bulk of patients without beds are over 75, often at one of the most vulnerable points in their lives.”

“We are calling for the hospital to fully implement de-escalation policies. This means cancelling electives, stopping non-emergency admissions, and sourcing extra bed capacity from the private and public sector services. This de-escalation should continue next week, until the hospital is stabilised.”

Mr Conway said there had been over 50 nursing vacancies in CUH for several months “due to the HSE’s cost-cutting ‘go-slow’ recruitment policy”.

“After much lobbying, we got the HSE to approve recruitment for the posts on December 20th - far too late to make a difference this winter.”

Overall the INMO said that across the country 620 patients deemed to require admission to hospitals were waiting on trolleys in emergency departments on wards for beds.

The nurses’ trade union said 433 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 187 were on wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Separately the Mater Hospital in Dublin urged the public only to visit when absolutely necessary.

The Mater said it was currently experiencing high levels of patients admitted with Influenza..

It said children under the age of 12 were not permitted to visit the hospital.

The INMO said on Friday that there were 23 patients at the Mater Hospital who required admission waiting on trolleys in the emergency department.

The South/ South West Hospital Group,meanwhile, urged the public to help prevent the spread of flu by avoiding hospitals, congested emergency departments and contacting GP surgeries by phone, so as not to infect others who may be very unwell already.

Dr Paul Gallagher, consultant geriatrician at CUH said that mild illnesses such as colds, sore throats, coughs and such like, were usually viral, self-limiting illnesses and could be treated at home with fluids, over-the-counter painkillers and rest.

“Antibiotics will not work on a viral infection, including flu. Get plenty of rest, drink lots of fluids and take paracetamol or ibuprofen for temperatures, aches and pains. You can visit hse.ie/winter or undertheweather.ie for useful advice and self-care tips for treating mild viral illnesses”.

Dr Gallagher said it was not too late to get the flu vaccine. He said it was free of charge for people in at risk groups, which included everyone aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, anyone over six months of age with a long term illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, cancer or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.

“If you have the flu, the advice is to stay in bed and rest, take fluids and use over-the-counter remedies like paracetamol to ease symptoms. By going to the Emergency Department, you are potentially spreading the virus to people who may be in the at-risk groups i.e. sicker, immuno-compromised, elderly or frail people for whom exposure to flu could prove fatal. Only if you are in one of the at-risk categories, or you are an otherwise healthy person who is getting worse a week into a flu-like illness, should you seek medical advice from your GP”.

“The flu-vaccine is our best protection against the flu virus. The vaccine helps your immune system to produce antibodies to the flu virus. If you then come into contact with the virus, these antibodies will attack it and reduce your chance of becoming very sick. You cannot get the flu from the flu vaccine, and the flu vaccine works within two weeks.”