Peter Boylan appointment welcomed by Simon Harris

Dr Peter Boylan is to assist with preparations for the implementation of arrangements for termination of pregnancy and related services.

The Cabinet approved the legislation to provide for legal abortion in Ireland last week, and it will be introduced in to Dáil on Thursday by the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

The legislation will provide for legal abortion without restrictions up to 12 weeks, and in specified circumstances thereafter.

Dr Boylan has just completed a two year term as Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. He was previously the Master of the National Maternity Hospital.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said Dr Boylan “has a wealth of experience in caring for women.”

“Over the course of his work, he has proven himself to be a strong patient advocate and a compassionate campaigner for women’s rights,” said Mr Harris.

“I am grateful to him for taking on this position and I look forward to him working with the HSE to ensure safe, woman-centred services are operational in January,”he said.