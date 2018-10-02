Cancer and mobility support services get €1.4m in grants

Some 27 organisations which provide mobility and cancer support services are to share in grants totalling €1.4 million, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced.

The organisations are spread across 11 mainly rural counties, with the largest grant by county going to Co Kerry, where service providers are to receive a total of €3,332,893.

The grants were provided under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Clár programme.

The programme aims to support voluntary groups which provide transport to and from designated cancer treatment centres under the National Cancer Care Programme, and/or transport for people with significant mobility issues. These include those requiring specialised wheelchair-accessible vehicles, day-to-day care or other medical, therapeutic or respite services.

The second-largest grant by county this year went to Tipperary, where some €274,000 is to be provided.

Co Mayo, the Minister’s constituency, received the next largest allocation, with €223,579 in grants.

The smallest allocation went to Co Leitrim, where €3,400 was to be provided.

Mr Ring said the funding would provide vehicles that will enable people living in rural areas to travel to medical care or respite centres free of charge.

“The difference which the provision of these vehicles will make to the lives of families in remote rural areas who have to attend day care or medical services is incalculable,” he said.