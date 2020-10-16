Nphet says Ireland needs to move to Level 5 as coronavirus spreads out of control

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that the country be moved to Level 5 restrictions for a period of six weeks, The Irish Times understands.

Two sources with knowledge of the recommendation to Government confirmed it had been made following a meeting of the team on Thursday.

It comes after the Government put three border counties - Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal - into Level 4 amid ongoing concern over the rate of infection. Household visits were also restricted to essential circumstances across the rest of the Republic, which is in Level 3 of the five-level coronavirus alert system.

Earlier this month the Government rejected a recommendation from Nphet that the country be moved to Level 5 with Tánaiste remarking that the advice “had not been thought through”.

Under Level 5, people are told not to visit other people or have social or family gatherings, weddings can have a maximum of six guests and 10 mourners are allowed at funerals. Bars cafés and restaurants can provide takeaway service only, while only essential retail can open. Schools will operate under “recommendations based on situation and evidence at time”, according to the guidelines, while people will be required to stay at home and only exercise within five kilometres of home.

On Thursday Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that Covid-19 was “not in control” and that the trajectory of the disease was rapidly deteriorating.

Nphet recommendations are normally considered first by the oversight committee headed up by Martin Fraser, then a Cabinet sub-committee and then full Cabinet. However, the Taoiseach is still in Brussels on Friday and it is unclear if any of these meetings will take place.

Public health officials have in Nphet wrote to the Government following their meeting on Thursday to make further recommendations following a significant increase in infection levels.

Dr Holohan said case numbers had nearly doubled and the number of hospitalised patients was growing faster than the exponential growth models predicted.

On Thursday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said if Ireland moves to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions people will demand an exit strategy like they have in Germany.

Mr Varadkar told party colleagues yesterday that in order for the State to go to Level 4 or 5, he would need to be convinced it is the right thing to do. He said he did not want to be rushed into making a decision on a Covid-19 lockdown until it was completely necessary to do so.

In Germany, the public receive detailed information on the specific measures that need to be taken to allow the region to go to a lower level.

Record

The number of cases reported by Nphet on Thursday night was, for the second day in a row, the highest daily total recorded throughout the pandemic. An additional 1,205 cases – including 288 in Dublin – brought the total number of cases to 46,429. The previous high of 1515 on April 10th included a large backlog from Germany laboratories.

Three additional deaths were also reported.

The scale of infection at present is now beyond the capacity of any level of resourced contact tracing process, Dr Holohan admitted at the Nphet briefing.

With widespread community transmission it was no longer possible to “make the links” for a large portion of cases.

With the disease no longer under control, Nphet was recommending measures focused on the whole population.

If existing trends continue, there will be up to 2,500 cases a day by the end of this month, along with 400 people in hospital and up to 110 in ICU, officials are forecasting.