Coronavirus: Melbourne marks 100 days of strict lockdown

Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, has marked the 100th day of one of the world’s longest pandemic lockdowns.

The Victoria state government has resisted pressure from businesses and the federal government to relax a second lockdown imposed in Melbourne on July 9th.

Meanwhile, Australia’s largest city has lifted quarantine restrictions on travellers from New Zealand, with more than 350 passengers scheduled to take three flights from Auckland on Friday not having to undergo hotel quarantine on arrival in Sydney.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “This is great news for tourism. It’s also great news for family reunification and grateful businesses.”

New Zealand will continue to insist that travellers from Australia quarantine in hotels for 14 days on arrival. – PA