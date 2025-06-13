Iran retaliates with strikes against Israel as Netanyahu vows to continue for ‘as many days as it takes’

Iranian missiles pass through the airspace of the Gaza Strip before striking targets inside Israel. Photograph: EPA

Iran launched waves of missile strikes at Israel on Friday night in retaliation for an unprecedented series of Israeli attacks beginning Friday morning, which Iran called “a declaration of war”.

The Israeli strikes hit military and nuclear sites, and assassinated prominent military figures and scientists. Those killed include the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces and commander of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

In a video statement, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu – who later called this “one of the greatest military operations in history” – said the attacks will continue for “as many days as it takes” to remove the “threat” of an Iran with nuclear weapons. “Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal,” he said.

Reacting, new Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour said Iran would open “the gates of hell … upon this child-killing regime”.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said Israel would be left “helpless”, as Iran “will not go for half measures in its response”.

Israelis received advance warning to head into shelters through air raid sirens. Most of Iran’s missiles were intercepted or fell short, Israeli spokespeople said, though explosions were sighted in Tel Aviv.

Across much of the Middle East, the initial attacks were received as an unprovoked action that serves to escalate tensions and increase the likelihood of further mass civilian casualties.

“Yes, the Iranian people have been fighting against a brutal dictatorship for decades. No, that does not in any way justify the blatant, unprovoked act of war committed by Israel against Iranian land and people,” posted Iranian author Sahar Delijani on Instagram.

The strikes came two days before Iran was due to take part in a sixth round of nuclear talks with the US in Oman.

While questions swirled around whether the US had provided support, US president Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform to say he gave Iran the chance to “make a deal”, but “no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done”.

“We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran humiliation and death,” he said.

Critics accuse Mr Netanyahu of prolonging wars to stave off political problems. He is facing domestic corruption charges, while the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him last November for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

The open confrontation with Iran comes at a time when Israel’s military is engaged on multiple other fronts.

In Gaza, more than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces over the past 20 months, Gazan health authorities say.

Almost 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the Hamas-led attack on October 7th, 2023, according to Israel. There are 53 hostages still in captivity, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel is also occupying part of southern Syria and carrying out regular incursions and attacks inside Syrian territory.

In Lebanon, since a ceasefire that came into force in late November last year, Israel has carried out more than 3,400 air violations and more than 80 air and drone attacks, according to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon figures. This compares to 19 “trajectories detected” from Lebanon towards Israel and Israeli-controlled territory.

Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizbullah condemned the Israeli strikes against Iran, but told Reuters news agency it will not attack again.

On Friday afternoon, Israel Defense Forces Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X: “Our military, with its leadership and courage, proves to the world that we are an invincible people.”