Shamrock Rovers versus Shelbourne transpires to be something more – what we learned from Friday’s League of Ireland

Josh Honohan, after a week in which he fell short of an anticipated Ireland debut, was desperate to atone for his uncharacteristic error.

The highs and lows of Josh Honohan

All sorts of narratives loomed over this Dublin derby; a pairing of champions versus league leaders, Damien Duff versus Stephen Bradley and, as it transpired, Josh Honohan versus himself.

Contrary to League of Ireland norms, both of these sides love having possession of the football. Shelbourne have controlled games, albeit without threatening enough, plenty of times this season, but they were reduced to sloppy passes and hopeful crosses for much of Friday night.

Duff reckoned this was the first time in four years that he was afforded the luxury of a fully fit squad. Paddy Barrett back healthy and Mark Coyle back in midfield were causes for optimism, but very little quality from the home side transpired. Shelbourne’s goal, a header from Honohan steered into the corner of his own net, looked to be a catalyst but ultimately marked a temporary moment of reprieve.

For Shamrock Rovers, every game is another reason to talk up their title aspirations. Jack Byrne’s quality from set pieces again reared its decisive head – an early free kick landing right on Daniel Cleary’s head for the opener. Shels worked hard to limit Byrne from open play but failed to stifle his team-mates in the middle, with Matthew Healy looking particularly commanding.

Honohan, after a week in which he fell short of an anticipated Ireland debut, was desperate to atone for his uncharacteristic error. With seven minutes to go, Seán Gannon failed to deal with Aaron Greene’s driven cross. It broke to Rovers’ star wing back, who lashed the ball high into the net.

Having delivered the winner, Honohan folded his arms in satisfaction à la Kylian Mbappé, before quickly raising them in apology as he was mobbed by team-mates. Twelve points now separate these two sides – a seemingly insurmountable gap, even at this stage.

Bohemians find their identity

In the early parts of the season, Bohemians looked devoid of identity. Alan Reynolds, under huge pressure, made flurries of changes every week, unsuccessful in his attempts to strengthen a weak spine and sharpen a blunt attack.

That has all changed. Reynolds still rotates, but the tweaks are seamless. Whether it is Colm Whelan or James Clarke leading the line, the plan is clear and well executed. It was Clarke on Friday night, makeshift but fluid in that role – not a natural goal scorer but a classy facilitator for those around him.

Archie Meekison has been utilised in a number of positions this season, and he looked right at home cutting in from the left wing. After spurning a good opportunity early on, Meekison took the opener very well – latching on to a heavy touch from last man Darragh Crowley and rounding Cork City goalkeeper Tein Troost twice before finding the corner.

Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney are two excellent footballers, and both look well at home now in Reynolds’ set-up. They chimed well for the second goal – Devoy twisting and elusive in midfield; Tierney enthusiastic to affect play further forward. The ball eventually fell to the impressive Dayle Rooney to tap-in and all but end the contest.

Cork are second from bottom and winless in eight, so in isolation this win shouldn’t have Bohs fans getting carried away. Their form since early April though, validates any dreamers. Dizzy now in second place, the Gypsies have a game in hand on Shamrock Rovers that could take them within striking distance of the leaders.

Derry lose ground as Galway United steady the ship

Galway manager John Caulfield after the game against Derry. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

John Caulfield spent the midseason break plotting Galway United’s move to a back four but following a more open half of football than many would have expected, the Tribesmen reverted to type.

After four damaging defeats on the spin, Galway are now unbeaten in three. Two points from trips to Tallaght and the Brandywell are signs of a returning stoicism, and with that five-man defence in the second half, the away side looked comfortable.

Those more hectic opening stages did produce a Galway goal. As was the case in this fixture earlier in the year, Derry failed to cope with a long throw-in. This time, Moses Dyer was hauled to the ground with the ball flicked high towards him by Patrick Hickey. David Hurley, employing the hop, skip and jump technique popularised by Jorginho and Bruno Fernandes, converted the resulting penalty.

Derry fought back, equalising through Kevin Holt’s midriff – the unfortunate destination of a hooked attempt at a clearance from Greg Cunningham. There were big chances for Michael Duffy and Sam Todd too, perhaps influencing Galway’s withdrawal. A draw does little good for Derry. Tiernan Lynch’s side are now 11 points adrift of Shamrock Rovers, though they do have a game in hand.

Another 0-0 for St Pat’s and Drogheda

Three times St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United have met this season, and three times the sides have failed to produce a goal.

This particular scoreless draw came close – Luke Dennison denied Mason Melia from the penalty spot after 20 minutes in what was the game’s defining moment. The Saints were the better side overall, without doing much to worry Dennison again.

Drogheda can be happy with a point after a difficult week for the club, who have been denied access to the Uefa Conference League under the governing body’s ownership rules. Though they have taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the outlook is not good for last season’s FAI Cup winners.

If they are looking for positives, this season still has plenty to offer for Drogheda. They remain in third place, unbeaten in five games and sitting narrowly ahead of their Friday night opponents.