Holohan warns against use of antigen tests as ‘green light’ for risky activities

The use of rapid antigen tests to facilitate the re-opening of society poses multiple risks due to their limitations and the lack of an evidence base, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned.

Dr Holohan urged “significant caution” about using antigen testing to “green light” or “enable” the resumption of activities after lockdown, “particularly while not accounting for the prevailing epidemiological situation”.

Business groups and many doctors and scientists have called for the wider use of antigen tests, which are cheap to perform and deliver results within minutes. However, public health officials have consistently urged caution in relation to their use.

Dr Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was “more than willing to support the further use of the tests assuming evidence supports this and where real-world evaluation shows than can bring added benefit to the pandemic response”.

“Ultimately, however, based on knowledge to date, the safest way to reopen society, including to international travel, will be to continue to control disease incidence through a range of public health measures which are continuously reviewed, along with progressing the national vaccination programme to ensure as many people as possible within the population are protected through immunisation,” Dr Holohan told the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday.

Breaking the chains of transmission cannot be achieved through testing alone, with the response also including case identification, contact tracing, clinical management of cases, infection control and disease surveillance, he said.

PCR testing, which can be carried out at a rate of 175,000 a week, remains the most accurate test for the virus, he said. Rapid antigen tests typically perform best in people with symptoms and in settings of high disease prevalence, and “less well” in asymptomatic persons in low prevalence settings.

The HSE recommends the use of antigen tests as an adjunct or supplement to PCR and in vulnerable communities where follow-up of cases might be challenging, he pointed out. They are also being used in outbreak control, and their use has been evaluated in meat processing plants.

Dr Holohan said there were still much to be learned about antigen tests and their actual, as opposed to hypothetical, benefits and limitations. The proper assessment of Covid-19 tests has been “neglected” up to now and many are brought to marked “without appropriate real-world evaluation and well-designed studies” to evaluate them.

The current epidemiological situation in Ireland remains stable and the outlook is broadly positive, he told the committee.

However, there is an “ongoing level of uncertainty” due to the threat of variants and while a significant proportion of the population have yet to be fully protected through vaccination.

Dr Holohan is appearing before the Oireachtas committee with other Nphet members, including Dr Ronan Glynn and Professor Philip Nolan.