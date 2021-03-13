Covid-19: Vaccine supply ‘will improve’, says HSE as hospital cases fall

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to fall to 331, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

There were 86 patients with the virus in intensive care (ICU) on Friday night.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said on Saturday that the supply of vaccines “will improve” and that 600,000 of “the most vulnerable have been protected and prioritised.

“The oldest, in nursing homes and community, now at less risk. Our healthcare workers can look after our sickest, feeling safer. The right approach for now,” Mr Reid said on Twitter.

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin has 40 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by the Mater Hospital (31) and St James’s Hospital (31).

The HSE’s daily operations figures show there are 37 ICU beds available for adults and 6 for children.

A further 10 deaths of Covid-19 patients were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday and 646 confirmed cases of the disease.

Concern has grown in recent days that the number of new cases has remained stuck at about 500-600 cases every day, months into a third lockdown and despite the start of the vaccine rollout.

A sustained rise in Covid case numbers would endanger plans to reopen construction and other parts of society on April 5th, political and public health leaders have said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the hope is still that rules limiting construction, outdoor activities and travel restrictions can be eased next month. However, he told Virgin Media “reopening on April 5th of any sort won’t be possible if we go in the wrong direction in terms of case numbers”.

The Taoiseach told RTÉ that “there is no point in opening up and having to close again.

“We have successfully partially reopened the schools, but we will keep an eye on those numbers and it’s the journey between now and closer to April 5th that will determine the announcement on the 5th in terms of what we can do for April.”

Prof Philip Nolan, a senior member of the Nphet told The Irish Times that a rise in case numbers could lead to fundamental changes to the plan.

“We are at a particular juncture, the disease could go either way. I remain optimistic we can bring it back under control but if we can’t, and if case numbers start to rise again, we’d have to re-evaluate the position entirely,” he said.