Coronavirus: Nine further deaths, 223 new cases reported in North
New figures bring the total number of fatalities recorded in the North to 2,096
Healthcare workers walk towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital in January. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
A further nine people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Thursday.
It brings the number of fatalities recorded by the department to 2,096.
A further 223 people tested positive for the virus.
More to follow . . .