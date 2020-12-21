Covid-19 outbreak at nursing home in Sandymount, Dublin

A nursing home in Sandymount, Dublin 4, has recorded a number of deaths related to Covid-19 among residents and a number of infections amongst staff during an outbreak.

The number of coronavirus deaths at Brabazon House nursing home in the outbreak is understood to be in low single-digit figures, and the care facility is said to be “through the worst of it”.

The 50-bed care home on Gilford Road near Sandymount Strand is run by Brabazon Trust, a division of the charity Protestant Aid. It has been assisted by the HSE in containing the outbreak.

The outbreak is still open as there has been a recent positive case recorded. An outbreak is not declared formally closed until 28 days have passed without a new infection being diagnosed.

Infections among staff made the management of the outbreak more difficult, but the HSE has been praised by management for its daily support provided to the care home.

“The Brabazon Trust can confirm that a number of residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Mindful of the confidentiality of those involved, we are not in a position to provide any further detail,” said David Webb, secretary and chief executive of the Brabazon Trust.

He said the home immediately instituted infection prevention and control measures, and engaged with the HSE and the Health Information and Quality Authority during the outbreak.

“In collaboration with these agencies we have worked together to ensure a collective approach is in place to protect residents and staff,” he said. “We are particularly grateful to the HSE for their support during this difficult time.”

There were four new Covid-19 outbreaks at nursing homes during the week ending December 12th, a decline of one on the previous week.

This brings to 93 the number of outbreaks at the care facilities in the second wave of the virus.

Nursing home accounts for a majority of more than 2,150 deaths recorded in the State from the virus since the pandemic began in March.