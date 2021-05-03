Covid-19: 64 new cases and no deaths reported in North

There have been no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said on Monday there had been an additional 64 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

As of Sunday, there were 60 patients in hospital confirmed with Covid-19, including eight in intensive care.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has urged those living along the Border to respect restrictions in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Arlene Foster appealed to people to enjoy the easing of restrictions in a “safe way”. The DUP leader was speaking after health authorities in the North and the Republic raised concerns about case numbers in Border areas.

In a joint statement, the Health Service Executive and the Public Health Agency warned of the risks of an increase in transmission. Ms Foster said she echoes their comments.

“It’s very important, particularly along the Border corridor, that people respect the restrictions, that they have common sense and listen to all of the directions that they’ve been given,” Ms Foster told PA news agency.

“We certainly do not want to see an increase in Covid numbers, we’re doing very well.

“The positive numbers are well below 100 and we want to make sure that that continues, so that people can enjoy the things that they want to enjoy but to do it in a safe way.”

The latest case numbers take the total in Northern Ireland to 120,414 since the outbreak of the pandemic. – PA