Coronavirus: Testing capacity will ‘probably’ reach 15,000 a day in next two weeks

The State’s coronavirus testing capacity should “probably” rise to 15,000 in the next two weeks, the chair of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, a consultant virologist and director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), said he expected 5,000 to 7,000 people would be tested for coronavirus each day this coming week.

The Government’s goal is to dramatically increase its testing to 15,000 or so a day and to provide results within 48 hours. Health authorities have been attempting to clear a backlog of tests and Minister for Health Simon Harris on Saturday said he hoped this could be achieved by the end of next week.

Mr Harris said between 25,000 and 30,000 tests had been sent to Germany, with more than half of these returned and the remainder due back in the coming days.

In an interview with Newstalk, Dr de Gascun said the Government’s goal of reaching 15,000 tests a day would not happen in the coming days.

According to plan

“This week we’re expecting to (carry out) between 5,000 to 7,000 a day and then the 15,000 will probably be the second half of (the following) week at best, assuming everything goes according to plan,” he said.

“We are still expecting new equipment to come on stream and that hasn’t arrived yet so there’s still a number of steps that we’re expecting but certainly our capacity has increased dramatically.”

Dr de Gascun said that when Ireland is able to carry out 15,000 tests a day, it “will aspire” to have tests results back within 24 or 36 hours.

“That will happen because the structure is now in place to allow that to happen,” he added. “People will think that this is sort of me making excuses, I’m trying to just explain what happened, we have had to set up a brand new pathway for this testing process because typically patients will be tested either in hospital or they’ll be tested through GPs.

Not an option

“GPs were not an option from the early stages of this because we were trying to keep people away from surgeries from an infection control perspective.

“There’s been a new structure put in place by the National Ambulance Service which has been phenomenal, there’s now a new GP referral system.

“We would envisage people calling their GPs, say for example on a Monday, they get an electronic referral, they will need to be sampled at one of the community hubs on Tuesday, that sample will come to the lab, and the results will be available on the Wednesday or the Thursday.” - PA