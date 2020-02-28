Coronavirus: People in close contact with Belfast patient identified

People who were in close contact with a woman who flew from northern Italy to Dublin and then travelled on to Northern Ireland before testing positive for coronavirus have been identified.

At a media briefing in Dublin on Friday, John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said those people who came into contact had been contacted and those ewho have not been contacted have no need to be concerned.

Mr Cuddihy said people who were in “close contact” with the individual have been advised by health officials to self-isolate and will receive “active-daily monitoring” by community health doctors.

“If they develop symptoms, then that’s picked up very early and appropriate measures are then taken which means testing,” he added.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, would not confirm some reports yesterday the patient travelled by public transport from Dublin to Northern Ireland.

However, the Enterprise train that services the Dublin-to-Belfast route was sanitised overnight as a “precautionary measure”.

“We’ve had no confirmation at this time that the person travelled by Enterprise, but both Iarnród Éireann and Translink undertook a sanitising clean of the Enterprise fleet as a precautionary measure,” Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said.

He said the company was “working internally on contingencies in the event of cases of Covid-19 in Ireland or on our services and in our workplaces”. Iarnród Éireann would “engage and be guided by the relevant health and other government agencies – including the NTA and other transport operators - to inform decisions while the Covid-19 issue continues.”

Mr Kenny encouraged customers and staff to “also follow the guidance of the HSE at all times”.

The patient is the first known case of the virus on the island of Ireland as it spreads around the world causing thousands of deaths and concern that it may spiral out of control.

The Belfast patient is “receiving specialist care and Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient had with the aim of preventing further spread”, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency said.

A sample from the patient has been sent to the UK for verification but it has been described at this stage as a “presumptive positive test for coronavirus”.

The announcement was made at a briefing by the agency in Belfast on Thursday evening.

The Department of Health’s chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, on Friday said it is “likely” that another case or cases would be imported into Ireland as the virus spread.

“We’ve seen a growth in the number of countries who had importation of cases from some of the infected areas that have been identified,” Mr Holohan said. “We’ve seen over the course of the week, a number of countries appearing in countries across Europe. We anticipate that; that’s a likely situation here.”

Mr Holohan reiterated there are no confirmed cases in the Republic yet. With regard to the cancellation of events, Mr Holohan said they were working on criteria around gatherings that might “create of constitute a specific risk given their nature”.

“We don’t anticipate a situation where cancellations of mass gatherings form a significant part of our management of this,” he added.

On Friday morning, the Department of Justice and Equality confirmed that the citizenship ceremonies scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of March in the INEC Killarney will proceed as planned.

There were fears that the ceremonies would be cancelled.