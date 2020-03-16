Coronavirus: People are scared but they want the truth
We’re headed towards an Italian-style meltdown if we don’t act quickly
Widespread testing, isolation and treatment – as much as possible and as quickly as possible – is key to stopping the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Alan Betson
Facing into some of the hardest weeks this country will ever have experienced, it comes down to this: people in the first half of life have to act immediately to save the health and lives of people in the second half of life.
Older people too have to modify their activity but most of them already heed health messages and have reduced their social interactions as the years have passed.