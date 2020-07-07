Coronavirus: One more death and 24 new cases reported in the Republic

One more death of a person diagnosed with Covid-19 has been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This brings to 1,742 the total number of deaths from the disease in the Republic.

Nphet also reported another 24 new confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases 25,538.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of 17 confirmed cases. The figure of 25,538 confirmed cases reflects this.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said that as of 5pm on Tuesday evening the Covid Tracker App had approximately 545,000 downloads.

“This is one more example of the solidarity and collective spirit that has characterised the Irish public’s response to Covid-19 to date.

“The app is an important tool to support our contact tracing systems. It has the potential to reduce the time that people are active in the community with infection, which will have a significant impact on the transmission of the disease.

“The more people who download and use this app, the more effective it will be. It is a further opportunity for us to play our part in the response to Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile no coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the North’s Department of Health on Tuesday.

The total number of fatalities remains at 554.

Five new cases of coronavirus were identified, out of 806 people who were tested. In total, 5,761 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

In the last seven days, 26 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the Department of Health.

More to follow ...