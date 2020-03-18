Coronavirus: Irish Distillers to provide large-scale quantities of alcohol gel

The producer of the Jameson and Powers whiskey labels is to provide healthcare authorities with large-scale quantities of alcohol gel to cope with unprecedented demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcohol gel plays a vital part in the frontline efforts of those who are fighting to contain the Covid-19 virus, and in particular for healthcare professionals working in hospital and other healthcare settings.

Irish Distillers said its distillery in Midleton, together with its partners Mervue Laboratories in Cork, have the necessary products and supply chain available to manufacture large-scale quantities of alcohol gel.

The company held meetings with the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive (HSE) earlier this week to inform them it was in a position to help meet demand.

“The demand for alcohol gel is at unprecedentedly high levels and is set to remain so for the foreseeable period,” it said.

“Large-scale quantities of alcohol is being made available free of charge by Irish Distillers.

“Production will commence immediately with end product being delivered to the HSE’s supply centre thereafter for distribution to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

“Irish Distillers will continue to collaborate with the health authorities so as to ensure our efforts are channelled to greatest effect. We are committed to maintaining supply to the maximum levels possible for as long as possible.

“Like so many, Irish Distillers is doing what we can at a time of great national crisis. We hope that in doing so, it helps our healthcare professionals in their efforts to protect all of us from the spread of the virus.”