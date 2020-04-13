Coronavirus: HSE investigating incorrect text messages about test results

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is investigating an issue where people have been incorrectly informed their test for coronavirus was negative, when in fact they had contracted the virus.

The issue emerged over the weekend where a number of people received a text incorrectly informing them their test was negative, and then later received a phone call to tell them their test was in fact positive.

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, said he was aware of the problem but did not have figures for how many people had been affected.

“That’s something which we are working through right now to get further detail behind,” Mr Reid said.

The State’s coronavirus testing backlog has been reduced from a high point of around 35,000 people waiting for results to some 11,000, Health Service Executive (HSE) chief executive Paul Reid has said.

He said 25 laboratories were now being used to examine Covid-19 tests, including 20 in hospitals, the national lab in UCD, a Department of Agriculture facility and centre in Germany, which has assisted in reducing the results backlog.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin on Monday, Mr Reid said nearly 8,000 tests were completed on Saturday.

“We did build up a significant backlog…That backlog will continue to be reduced and will be reduced completely by the end of this week,” he said.

Mr Reid said some 72,000 tests had been completed in the State to date, and that this has doubled “in a very short time”.

The average daily number of tests being completed was 2,800, but the system hit a “peak” of 7,900 on Saturday, he said.

There are now 9,655 confirmed coronavirus cases in the State, and 334 people have died as a result of being infected with Covid-19.

On Call campaign

The testing backlog was created after the criteria for referral was expanded to anyone with one of the symptoms of the virus, and has since been revised to focus on priority cases.

The current demand for tests is around 1,200 per day, and 800 people are waiting to get an appointment at a testing centre, Mr Reid said.

Outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes was an area of “significant concern”, the HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor told the briefing.

There have been positive cases of Covid-19 in 268 long term residential settings, 214 of which were nursing homes.

The health service had also identified cases in 32 residential centres for people with disabilities, 14 in mental health residential facilities, four direct provision centres, and three prisons, Ms O’Connor said.

The HSE has had to ramp up deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) to nursing homes to combat outbreaks of the virus, Ms O’Connor said.

Chinese authorities have increased controls and quality checks on PPE shipments leaving the country, which Mr Reid said would have an “impact” on the turnaround times of orders from Ireland.

There was also a “significant” pressure around the availability of PPE gowns across the system, and “until we secure a further delivery from China we will be tight on gowns in some places”, he said.

In some cases protective gear is being redistributed from hospitals or community healthcare settings not yet hit by the virus to under pressure areas such as Dublin, Mr Reid said.

The health service is in the process of finalising contacts for 1,200 people as part of the On Call campaign to recruit medics back into the public system.

This is in addition to 300 medical interns who will join the frontline effort, and 4,500 non-final year student nurses who will work as healthcare assistants.

Currently there are 862 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals, and 148 of those were in intensive care units, Ms O’Connor said. Including non-coronavirus patients there are 275 people in ICUs and 135 spare beds, with a total of over 800 ICU beds to be available during a surge, she said.

There are currently 114 coronavirus patients on hospital ventilators, a crucial treatment to assist breathing in more severe cases. Irish hospitals have 1,100 available ventilators with a further 2,100 machines to be sourced from 21 suppliers in the coming weeks.

Essential

Increased testing capability is seen as essential to Government plans to limit the spread of coronavirus to such an extent that it can consider easing restrictions on personal movement, which are in place until May 5th at least.

Senior Government figures stress that while they do not want to extend the restrictions further, they will do so if it is deemed necessary.

It is hoped the current lockdown slows the virus to such an extent that will allow “space” for some restrictions to be eased – such as some pupils being allowed attend school on a limited basis – without risking a substantial rise in infections; if this happens, stricter measures will be reintroduced.

“Very preliminary work” is being carried out by health officials on how to “ease the restrictions”, according to a senior Government source, but the rate of reproduction of the virus must drop in the coming weeks before the limitations on economic and social life will be relaxed.

It is stressed that the period after the lockdown will see tests turned around more quickly, with the criteria for having a test broadening from those showing two symptoms of the virus to just one.

Growth rate

To consider lifting restrictions, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said the growth rate of the virus, which is now just below 10 per cent, needs to fall below 5 per cent; and that the average number of people in intensive care units being treated for the virus needs to drop to near 100 from its current level of about 150.

Mr Harris also said the reproductive rate of virus – the rate which measures how many people each infected person is likely to pass the virus on to – is now “in and around” one.

“If that is just above one, the virus continues to grow; if it is slightly below one, the virus is beginning to be suppressed,” he said.

A reproductive rate of 0.6 or 0.7 is said to offer the “space” to ease some restrictions and monitor the effect of such a move while allowing stricter measures to be brought in again if needed without risking a dramatic spike in new infections.