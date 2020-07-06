Coronavirus: Four new cases but no deaths reported for second day in a row

No new deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team for the second day in a row.

This leaves at 1,741 the total number of deaths from the disease in the Republic.

Nphet also reported another four new confirmed cases of the virus at its briefing on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 25,531.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is 141. Of these 45 per cent were males and 55 per cent were females, while the median age of new cases was 37 years old.

Some 66 per cent of these new cases were under age 45.

A total of 20 counties reported new cases, with 41 per cent of the cases in Dublin, 17 per cent them in Kildare and 12 per cent of them in Sligo.

Overall 15 per cent of the cases over the 14 day period were travel related.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health urged the public not to risk going into place which did not feel safe.

“If an environment does not feel safe, or it means you are unable to follow public health advice, do not risk it and go elsewhere.

“Between mid-May to the end of June, 35 per cent of those identified as a close contact of a confirmed case did not take up the offer of a test. Every case has the potential to turn into a cluster, which in turn has the potential to spread through a community. If you are identified as a close contact, please take up the offer of a test without delay.”

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, HSE, said; “Vulnerable and older people rely on the actions of each and every one of us for their safety. If the virus begins to spread in our communities, these fellow-citizens will be most at risk. We should have no doubt by now that the decisions we make, which are in line with public health advice, will save lives.”

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows a higher level of overall worry among the population and a continued increase in the proportion of the population anticipating a second wave of the virus.

The nationally representative sample of 2,004 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health on Monday reveals almost three quarters (74 per cent) think that there will be a second wave - up 20 per cent in the past month.

Meanwhile 41 per cent of the population now believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us and one in three (32 per cent) believe it is ahead of us.

Separately the number of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Department of Health in the North remained at 554 on Monday, after no further fatalities were recorded over the weekend.

More to follow ...