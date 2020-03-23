Coronavirus: Delays in testing and tracing are the real problem
Analysis: Average wait of up to a week for results undermines effectiveness of strategy
The news that 40,000 people across the country are waiting for a coronavirus test will come as no surprise to doctors and commentators who have been saying for days that long delays were occurring in the system.
The HSE is now acknowledging people are waiting an average of four to five days to get tested; add in at least another two days for the swabbed sample to be processed and results reported back to the patients, and that gives an average delay of a week.