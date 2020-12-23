Coronavirus: 938 new cases as data suggests new UK variant is in the State

The new UK variant of the virus is present in the State according to preliminary data, Dr Cillian De Gascu of the National Virus Reference Laboratory has said. The strain is thought to be far more infectious.

“Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland. However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.” he said in a statement from Nphet.

There have been 938 new cases and 13 further deaths reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet). Of these 300 are in Dublin, 110 in Cork, 72 in Limerick, 68 in Donegal, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 347 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan said he has written to the Minister for Health with further recommendations. It comes just a day after the Government announced new measures beginning on Christmas Eve.

“The Nphet met today and reviewed the current epidemiological situation and has made recommendations to government. Every indicator of the disease is rising and rising rapidly. Our level of concern continues to escalate. We must do all we can individually and collectively to change the course of this disease,” the chief medical officer said.

“Revise your Christmas plans to ensure social contacts are limited and that hand hygiene, physical distance, ventilation and face covering measures are in place if you must have visitors to your home,” he added.

The reproduction number is higher than reported since March. Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “The situation has deteriorated further, even in the last two days. The reproduction number is higher than we have reported since March at 1.5 - 1.8. The day on day growth rate is estimated at 7 - 9 per cent. These data emphasise the need for us to be exceptionally careful over Christmas and to adhere strictly to public health guidance

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The epidemiological situation reviewed today is the most serious it has been since last March. People should act at all times as if they or those they come into contact with are infectious. The disease has spread across all parts of the country and all age groups, we must act now to protect each other.”

“It is inevitable that people will get sick and die as a result of this escalation, but it is not too late for all of us to do all we can to minimise that impact and to protect as many people as possible.”

Earlier the head of Health Service Executive (HSE) warned the country is facing “very serious and dangerous” levels of Covid-19 spread, which threatens to have a “major impact” on the hospital system.

Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, said health officials were now as concerned as they had been at the start of the pandemic in March.

There was a fear increased hospitalisations from Covid-19 would coincide with the traditionally busy period in hospitals in early January, he said.

The situation was “extremely volatile” at present and could deteriorate very quickly, as happened in Northern Ireland where hospitals became “overwhelmed” in a number of days, Mr Reid told a HSE press briefing on Wednesday.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, said recent days had seen “extraordinary growth in infection beyond what our extreme versions of modelling would have predicted.”

“We are deteriorating at a more rapid pace, in seven days, than any other country in Europe, ” he said. The rate at which the virus was spreading had reached a “frightening level,” he said.

“The impact of this, if this carries on its current trajectory, will be felt right across the healthcare system . . . We know the destructive effect Covid-19 has, in particular in healthcare settings, including acute hospitals,” Dr Henry said.

‘

Worst case scenario’

If the country began to see close to 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day, as predicted by the New Year, Mr Reid warned that the healthcare system would come under intense strain.

It comes amid fear among senior Government figures that if there is widespread infection here with the new variant of Covid-19 which has been detected in the UK, existing restrictions will be insufficient and a hard lockdown will be needed to stop the spread of the virus.

This could see the country returning to the restrictions which were imposed last March, sources fear.

While the Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday stressed that schools would open as planned in January, sources say that position would have to be reviewed if the growth in cases accelerated to the point where thousands of new cases were reported every day.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also said that the situation for non-essential retail - currently allowed to stay open - would be reviewed if the case numbers continued to increase rapidly.

There is growing alarm in Government that cases are set to spiral in the coming days, after public health officials told ministers yesterday that cases are currently growing by 10 per cent a day.