Calls for tougher Covid-19 restrictions as Nphet concerns become ‘greater and faster’

Infectious disease expert Prof Sam McConkey has called for an escalation of national controls and restrictions, saying recent efforts have not been enough to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“My view is we do need to take increased restrictions, what we’ve been doing in Dublin for the last three weeks and for the rest of the country for the last few days has not been adequate to keep the increase in coronavirus in Ireland under control,” said Prof McConkey on Thursday morning. “So we need increased measures of some sort.”

The call comes after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan on Wednesday said he is more concerned about how Covid-19 is spreading in the State now than he was when the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended to Government that the country be moved to Level 5 restrictions. The country was, instead, moved to Level 3.

Speaking at his first media appearance since returning from an extended period of leave, and since the recommendation, he said: “If anything . . . the level of concern that I had [on Sunday] is less than the level of concern I have now.”

He said: “All of the major indicators of this disease have gotten worse – our concern is getting greater and faster.”

The Department of Health on Wednesday night confirmed a further five deaths of people with the virus, bringing the total in the State to 1,816. A further 611 cases were confirmed, bringing the total infections since March to 39,584.

Nphet is due to meet again on Thursday.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Thursday, Prof McConkey said the fact that case numbers in Dublin were levelling off was not necessarily “a good thing”.

“Things like admissions and the number of outbreaks are going up. I think we’re seeing some impact, a definite sort of inflection point compared to a few weeks ago,” he said. “Dublin figures have stabilised, but to be stabilised, where we’re at, at Level 3 for a long time like 6 months or a year or more is not a solution to this.”

Prof McConkey said he favoured a tougher approach for a shorter amount of time. “My view is we’d all be better off to have two months of tighter restrictions, getting better control of it, and getting it down,” he said.

Asked about the R number - the number of people each person infected with the virus transmits it to - Prof McConkey said: “The issue is if Dublin R rate stays at 1 we could be in this for months or years, none of us want to be where we’re at now for months, years, that’s very unsatisfactory.”

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish epidemiological modelling group, on Wednesday said the R number, which needs to be below 1 to suppress the disease, is likely at about 1.2. However, he said this is flattered by Dublin’s performance. Prof Nolan said the number in the capital is likely around one, and in the rest of the country is about 1.5.

If the R number remains at a level of 1.2 to 1.4, Nphet expects to see 1,100-1,500 cases per day by the end of the first week in November, and 350-450 people in hospital by that date.

Prof McConkey said he largely agreed with those projections. He also said there is a need for a joint policy on Covid-19 for Ireland and the UK.

Speaking about rising hospital admissions, he said the idea that “we can protect the elderly and the vulnerable from coronavirus, unfortunately [is] not true.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that a short lockdown may still happen despite the Government rejecting this week the advice of Nphet to move to Level 5.

Sources present a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Tuesday night said that Mr Varadkar warned that a circuit-breaker lockdown may be on the horizon.

“He basically said that a circuit breaker lockdown might, or might not work, but left us under no illusions that it is on the horizon,” said one source.